Lawmaker says bandits go from house to house operating for hours in Kebbi community

The lawmaker representing Shanga/ Yauri/ Ngaski federal constituency of Kebbi State, Tanko Sununu, has disclosed that before the latest attack in the Yauri area of the State, the bandits had informed the residents that they would be back to attack the community.

According to the lawmaker, the bandits have been attacking the community uninterrupted, going from house to house, collecting cash and other valuables, in operations that last for several hours.

Ripples Nigeria had reported the latest attack by bandits in Yauri, which led to the abduction of about 80 students and four teachers at Federal Government Girls College.

Sununu disclosed that last week, over 300 bandits with AK 47, attacked the communities in Yauri and operated for eight hours uninterrupted.

“A week ago we had another calamity when bandits mentioned by eyewitnesses numbering about 250 to 300, each with AK-47 rifles and using very strong motorcycles, came into my constituency.

“They had a field day and operated for more than eight hours going house to house, room to room, collecting money, handsets, motorcycles, and cattle,” he said.

The lawmaker noted that the people had initially fled the community after the attack because the bandits warned that they would be back.

“Taking it seriously, some people refused to go back and in the early hours of today, they repeated what they had done earlier and they came into the constituency, somehow around 10.30 or thereabout.

“They were able to have access after a strong fight with some security guards and police that are guarding the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, and they made an inroad into the school. They succeeded in kidnapping some teachers and an unaccounted number of students.

“Some of the students and security men are currently receiving care at the General Hospital Yauri, following gun injuries,” he added.

Furthermore, Sununu called on the Federal Government to help ensure security in the state, as he noted that rice farmers and others are unable to go to farm due to the insecurity.

He said, “parents cannot feel free to send their wards to school for fear of being kidnapped.”

By Victor Uzoho

