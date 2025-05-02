Lawmaker urges INEC to probe minister for allegedly forging election result

A member of the House of Representatives, Amobi Ogah, has formally requested that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) initiate an investigation into the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, concerning allegations of forged polling unit results of the 2023 general elections.

In a letter dated April 14 and addressed to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Ogah, who represents the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, accused the minister of submitting falsified election results at the Election Petition Tribunal in an attempt to overturn the election outcome.

According to Ogah, Onyejeocha presented results from 63 polling units that appeared to bear INEC certification, but which the commission’s ICT Unit in Abuja has reportedly disclaimed.

He alleged that these documents were forged with the intention of casting doubt on the legitimacy of the election that declared him the duly elected representative.

Ogah, who also chairs the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control, stated that both he and Onyejeocha tendered different sets of results at the tribunal.

He noted that while both sets of documents were initially certified by the Tribunal Registry, the Court of Appeal ultimately ruled that the results presented by the minister were not authentic INEC documents.

Read also: Military commander warns Borno residents after armoury explosions

The lawmaker emphasized his readiness to provide INEC with certified copies of the tribunal’s proceedings and judgments to facilitate its investigation. He urged the commission to treat the matter with urgency, warning that failure to act could compel him to seek legal redress through a mandamus order to compel INEC to take action.

Ogah further stated that he would not hesitate to escalate the issue to the public and other relevant authorities if necessary. He called for the prosecution of the minister, asserting that only a thorough investigation could safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

He concluded by expressing his hope that INEC would “rise to the occasion and ensure accountability in line with its mandate.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now