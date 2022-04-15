Lawmakers to vacate main chambers as renovation of National Assembly commences

The need for lawmakers to relocate their main chambers to temporary venues for their plenary came as the renovation of the National Assembly complex commenced.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Labour to the clerk of the National Assembly, Adesoro Austen, on Friday, said the relocation was to allow contractors do their work as scheduled.

Adesore said: “As the renovation commenced Senators will temporarily conduct plenary at Committee Room 022 on the ground floor of the New Senate Building, while House of Representatives members will use spacious Committee rooms on the ground floor of its new wing as plenary venue”.

The contractor were billed to complete the renovation of the complex in line with alternate arrangements for the plenary.

Based on current arrangements, House of Representatives members will begin to use the halls on the first and second floors of the House of Representatives’ new building.

Read also: National Assembly under Lawan a rubber stamp, controlled by Presidency —Sen Ningi

A plan for the use of teleconferencing technology to link all lawmakers who may not be able to find seats in the Committee Room has also been made.

The Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, while handing the work to the contractors, gave the scope for the work.

According to him, the renovation will involve the two plenary chambers of the National Assembly as well as the office buildings housing the office accommodation for the Senators and Honourable Members of the House of Representatives.

He added that most critical of all, in terms of what needs to be done, is the reconfiguration and the upgrading of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

“It is a major intervention. It is comprehensive and the intention is to restore this building to its original status and also to upgrade it so that the facilities and equipment therein will match any in any parliament in the world”, he summarized.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now