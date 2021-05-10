Lawmakers want EFCC to probe alleged mismanagement of N165bn by suspended NPA boss, Bala-Usman | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Lawmakers want EFCC to probe alleged mismanagement of N165bn by suspended NPA boss, Bala-Usman
The travails of the suspended Managing Director of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) Hadiza Bala Usman continues as the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has implored the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence investigations into alleged mismanagement of N165 billion at the NPA.
The Caucus disclosed this in a statement signed on Monday by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Honourable Ndudi Elumelu.
According to the caucus, such a huge crime needs to be unravelled by an independent investigative panel.
The statement reads, “Our Caucus holds that the mere suspension of the indicted Managing Director of the NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, and the resort to an administrative panel of enquiry even after the report by the Supervising Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, exposed an unremitted and possibly diverted operating surplus of N165 billion, amounts romancing and perfuming corruption by the APC-led Federal Government.
“The Minority Caucus also believes that the recourse to an administrative instead of a full-scale criminal investigation can only serve as a decoy to shield some other APC government officials involved in the looting spree at NPA and other affiliated agencies in the transport sector.”
READ ALSO: Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment at NPA sparks controversy
The lawmakers also expressed concerns that an administrative panel may be subject to manipulations and partisan influences as a result of any system-wide investigation into the alleged monumental fraud.
“As representatives of the suffering people of Nigeria, our Caucus is particularly very worried that such monumental lootings are going on at a time terrorists, bandits, unknown gunmen, and criminal militias are reigning supreme across the length and breadth of the country and life has consequently become the cheapest article in the country,” the lawmakers said.
By Mayowa Oladeji
