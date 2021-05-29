Lawmakers warn, say Nigeria sliding into failed status | Ripples Nigeria

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has issued a damning scorecard of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, stating that Nigeria is heading towards a failed state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the leader of the caucus, Ndudi Elumelu on Friday, urging President Buhari to institute steps towards redressing the various challenges facing the country.

The caucus noted: “As lawmakers, our caucus is worried that exclusionist tendencies, trade restrictions, nepotism in government appointments, disregard to rule law, relegation of constitutional order and principles of separation of powers; abuse of human rights, electoral malpractices, harassment of opposition and arrogant insensitivity to the sensibilities of the Nigerian people by the APC administration have occasioned instability, economic crisis and avoidable acrimony that are threatening our corporate existence as a country.

“Poor policies by the APC administration have stifled the economy and put the nation in dire strait with a disturbing 33.3 per cent unemployment rate, a scary 18.12 per cent inflation rate, over N32.9 trillion accumulated debt burden, a progressively devalued currency and collapsed infrastructure.

“Failure of the government to address escalated insecurity challenges has crippled the agricultural sector and disorganised commercial activities leading to imminent food crisis with cost of food and other necessities of life skyrocketing beyond the reach of Nigerians.

“Nigeria, under the APC administration, has now become the poverty capital of the world, ranking 98th out of 107 in Global Hunger Index, with 22.95 food inflation rate and increasing morbidity and mortality rates.”

