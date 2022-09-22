Lawyer accuses DSS of administering substandard drugs to Kanu

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Thursday, accused the Department of State Services (DSS), of procuring substandard drugs from a chemist store for the activist.

The IPOB had recently alleged that Kanu’s health was fast deteriorating.

Ejiofor, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, insisted that Kanu’s health was deteriorating because of substandard drugs administered to him by the security agency.

He appealed to DSS to allow the family to purchase drugs for the IPOB leader pending his release from custody.

The statement read: “Sadly, we made the startling discovery that despite the alarm raised on Monday, calling for the intervention of responsible foreign governments and institutions on the DSS’ flagrant disobedience of orders of the court, particularly in denying Onyendu Nnamdi Kanu access to his personal doctor and medication, the DSS immediately resorted to local chemist store to procure substandard drugs to be administered on Onyendu.

“Since it is now obvious that the DSS does not have the facility, capacity and/or resources to manage Onyendu’s deteriorating health condition, we are compelled to publicly implore the DSS, to allow us to have Onyendu back unconditionally, or better still, allow us to purchase the prescribed drugs for him pending his unconditional release from their custody.

“With this development, we are now convinced that the Federal Government of Nigeria is ostensibly afraid of the anticipated positive outcome of the Court of Appeal’s judgement.

“Hence, they are doing everything possible to subject our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to severe torture, and inhuman/degrading treatment before he finally regains his freedom.”

