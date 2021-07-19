Lawyer accuses DSS of blocking Britain’s moves to assist IPOB leader, Kanu

The fallout from the arrest and detention of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, continues as one of his counsels, Aloy Ejimakor has accused the Department of State Services of preventing the signing of a consular assistance form by the United Kingdom.

Ejimakor made this known via a statement on Monday titled ‘Summary of my visitation with our Client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Monday 19th July’.

Ripples Nigeria had learned that the British Government expressed readiness to provide “consular assistance” for Kanu but needs him to assent to the assistance by signing some forms.

“The British High Commission in Abuja is currently in the process of seeking clarification from the Nigerian government about the circumstances of the arrest.

“With regard to any questions about whether the British High Commission are providing assistance in this case, we can confirm that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office stands ready to provide consular assistance,” the Head of Communications, British High Commission in Abuja, Dean Hurlock, had confirmed.

But the lawyer disclosed that the forms delivered to Kanu in DSS’s custody were returned to him unsigned.

An excerpt from the statement reads, “Last Saturday when I visited Mazi Kanu, I expressed strong concerns about the inordinate delay in having Kanu sign the two Forms I had taken to the DSS for Kanu’s signature some days before.

“Both Forms relate to affirming his consent to consular and diplomatic interventions by the United Kingdom and her High Commission in Nigeria.

“Surprisingly, the Forms were returned to me unsigned.

“Let me make it clear that the day I took the Forms to the DSS, the officers on location were amenable to Kanu signing them until somewhere along the line, they tarried and decided to send it to the legal unit for vetting.

“So, my sense is that it’s the legal unit of the DSS that disapproved of Kanu signing the Forms for reasons that were not given to me.

“As a lawyer, I don’t see any legal advantage the government of Nigeria stands to gain by blocking Kanu from signing those Forms. The Forms are but a mere routine in matters like this.

“Instead of any advantage, the refusal will help fuel the notion that the government of Nigeria is deliberately isolating Kanu from having consular and diplomatic access to the United Kingdom.

“It does not comport with the best traditions of fundamental fairness that a detainee is being denied access to resources that will assist him in his defence. This is one of the things that will count in our reckoning as this matter continues to fold.”

