Lawyer accuses DSS of flouting court orders, maltreating Nnamdi Kanu in detention

The Department of State Sevices has been accused of maltreating and starving Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in it’s facility despite court orders.

Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu disclosed this in a statement following his routine visit to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at the DSS headquarters in Abuja on 6th December.

“The routine visit to our Client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was conducted today, but sadly, we observed with dismay, and indeed very worrisome that notwithstanding the far reaching orders made by the Court on the 2nd of December 2021, the detaining authority being the DSS have in their usual style, flouted and/or ignored the said court orders.”

In the words of Ejiofor, Kanu revealed that none of the pronouncement made by the Court on the 2nd of December 2021 has been obeyed by the lawless DSS. “They have unrepentantly continued to treat the orders of the Court with greatest disdain”, he said.

“Our Client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu further informed us that he had not eaten anything since Sunday, apparently being punished because we dared to complain to the court about the harsh condition under which he is being held in custody. But, very unfortunately, this should be the height of their reckless affront to the orders of court.” Said Ejiofor.

Ejiofor also said that he saw this coming at the time Her Lordship made these far reaching orders in open court and “I did not mince words in bringing to the attention of the court that the operatives of the DSS will flout these orders. That was why the court specifically directed me to come back to her with these facts if her order is flouted by the detaining authority.

“Interestingly, we will be approaching the court immediately with this terrifying development, which is totally unacceptable, grossly condemnable, and intolerable.” Ejiofor said.

“The facts must be placed in their proper perspectives: Our Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not been convicted for committing any crime, he is still presumed innocent of every unfounded and frivolous allegations against him, and as such, the DSS has no power whatsoever to whittle down the enjoyment of any of his rights clearly protected under Chapter 4 of the Constitution.”

“The detaining authority (DSS) is an Agency clearly established by instrumentality of the laws and should operate within the confines of the same laws establishing them, and should not be seen as a lawless entity, which unfortunately is what they represents in practise.”

“We hereby, demand without further ado, for the immediate compliance with all the orders of the Court clearly made on the 2nd of December 2021 and thereby state further that any attempt to violate these orders must be faced with strict sanctions by the Court, having commenced the process incidental thereto.” Ejiofor concluded.

He therefore assured the teeming supporters of Nnamdi Kanu that they cannot leave anything to chance towards ensuring that Kanu is sufficiently protected and his rights are upheld, adding that the DSS must and shall certainly operate within the confines of the laws.

