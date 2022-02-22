Lawyer accuses DSS of ‘hiding’ Kanu from family, legal team

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday asked Nigerians to hold the Directorate of State Services (DSS) responsible if anything happens to the activist.

The lawyer’s statement came a few hours after Kanu’s family expressed fear over his safety following the DSS refusal to allow them access to the IPOB leader during a recent visit to the agency’s detention facility in Abuja.

In a statement he personally signed, Ejiofor accused the DSS of keeping Kanu from his family and legal team.

The statement read: “We wish to use this medium to place the world on notice that the DSS should be held responsible should anything untoward happen to our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, during this period they are hoarding him from us.

“We shall continue to keep the world abreast of every unfolding event as the DSS continues to thread on this ignominious path.”

