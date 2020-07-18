Lawyer calls for Malami’s investigation in letter to Buhari

Kabir Akingbolu, a human rights activist and lawyer, on Friday wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari demanding for the immediate probe of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Akingbolu wants the AGF probed over several allegations of abuse of office, corruption and stealing.

In the letter dated July 17, Akingbolu noted that it would amount to hypocrisy for the government to probe percieved corrupt persons, but ignore very serious allegation of corruption and abuse of office against the chief law officer of the country.

The lawyer, who itemized the alleged infractions he termed as grave allegations, insisted Malami must be investigated.

“For ease of reference, I hereby catalogue some of (Malami) numerous abnormal deeds and abuse of office as follows:

“In 2018, despite the fact that various lawyers had worked and completed all the modalities to recovering the Abacha loot from the U.S.A; Malami ensured the removal or deduction of 16.4. Million Dollars under the bogus concept of 10% commission for himself through his cronies.

“Everybody in Nigeria cried as much of the U.S Attorney who acted on behalf of Nigeria in respect of the money, but our A.G.F turned a deaf hear and took the money.

“In 2019, Malami withdrew 25billion Naira criminal charge against Senator Danjuma Goje without any justification.

Read also: Malami threatens lawsuit against online newspaper over reports alleging corruption

“In June 2020, Malami withdrew criminal charges against killer soldiers who were charged along with Wadume, a dreaded kidnapper and an armed robber.

“Continuous act of giving reckless advice to the Federal Government to disobey court orders, which necessitated the abnormal detention of Omoyele Sowore, El Zakzaky, Sambo Dasuki and a host of others after competent courts have ordered their release which acts he, unfortunately, defended vehemently before the Senate when he went for second screening.

“He also allegedly owns the underlisted properties: A multimillion naira sprawling building Rayhaan Hotels worth about 500million naira, located at opposite Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Zaria Road, Kano State.

“Another property worth about 600million naira located at Ahmadu Bello Way, Nasarawa GRA, Kano.

“A newly constructed school located at the back of Nitel at Gesse Phase 1, Birni Kebbi worth about 700million.

“A multimillion naira property built by Malami for his son located at Gesse Phase II in Birni Kabbi worth over 400million.

“A mansion known as Azbir Arena built by malami for his second son, Azbir located 200metres away from Malami brother’s mansion.

“Azbir Arena an entertainment Centre worth over 3Billion, with a big plaza and kids playing centre and Hotel.

“Malami used the official letterhead of the Federal Ministry of Justice to invite guests to his son’s wedding as if it was a state-sponsored event.

“He aided his son at his wedding party reception to deface the naira to embarrass the nation and this act is against section 21(1) and (3) of the Central Bank Act, 2007 which provides:

“This government will have no justification or excuse if it fails to suspend or dismiss Mr Malami who had expressly admitted and or confessed to the selling of seized crude oil under questionable circumstances when he knew he had no power to do so.

“Thus, if this government decided to keep mum by treating Malami with kid gloves or a sacred cow, the government should forget its anti-corruption war song and stop deceiving Nigerians and the whole world.”

According to Akingbolu, if the government failed to act in probing Malami, he would be compelled to file for an order of Mandamus to compel the Inspector General of Police to perform his statutory duties.

He also vowed to petition international human rights organisations over the matter.

