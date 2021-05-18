Lawyer claims bail for alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha, is victory for everyone | Ripples Nigeria

Adesina Ademola Ogunlana, the lawyer of embattled Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha real name Olanrewaju Omiyinka has explained how the alleged pedophile was granted bail on Monday, May 17 following his arrest in April 2021.

Baba Ijesha was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor.

In a recent video shared on social media, Ijesha’s lawyer who said the bail was a victory for everyone, explained how the actor was released by a magistrate.

He revealed that the actor was granted bail on ‘health ground’

”The conditions of bail are that Baba Ijesha must have two sureties. One of the sureties must be a level 10 officer, a civil servant. The other one should be a blood relation of the thespian.

“The bail is put as N500,000 in a large sum. It’s not security. It is just a bond that if he should run away, the sureties will pay that. We are very sure he will not run away. The verification is to be done by the OC Legal of the SCID Panti.”

Speaking further, Ogunlana said this is very good news as it is a victory for everyone.

”It is not a victory for Baba Ijesha alone. It is for everybody. Rights must be respected. Laws must be respected. The idea of mob lynching, the idea of lopsided action when it comes to rights and privileges of fellow citizens should be decried.

“I want to appreciate Chief Magistrate Toyin for the courage, for doing the right thing. For stepping into this matter.

“You remember the police had pandered to public opinion of some activist who was saying he should never be released and hung it on the neck of JUSUN strike that they would have charged the man to court and were even talking about the Attorney General of Lagos state which with due respect to him, I wonder in the history of defilement, how can somebody who is not biased, who is not malicious say a prima facie case of defilement has been disclosed upon the facts of this case?

“We will look into that and take that up. Baba Ijesha’s rights have been brazenly brutalized” he said

By Adekunle Fajana

