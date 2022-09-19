Lawyer raises alarm over Kanu’s health in DSS custody

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s health has deteriorated in the Department of State Service (DSS) custody.

Ejiofor, who disclosed this in a statement after he visited Kanu at the DSS custody, said the activist has developed a gastrointestinal disorder following persistent heartburn.

He said the secret police had ignored Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, directive on adequate medical treatment for the IPOB leader.

The lawyer said: “Presently, Onyendu is experiencing gastrointestinal disorder, which requires regular intake of antacid and other availing medical solutions, following persistent heartburn. Unfortunately, the DSS has denied him the least of the prescribed painkiller tablets that could provide momentary relief.

“Following this development, our erudite lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) has immediately swung into action to ensure immediate end to this maltreatment and impunity. Nevertheless, we still deem it compelling to place the world on notice that should anything untoward happen to Onyendu, the DSS and the Federal Government of Nigeria should be held responsible.

“Highlight of the visit was to review other pending litigations initiated against the Federal Republic of Nigeria for their grave violation of international laws and treaties in their criminal abduction and extraordinary rendition of Onyendu, sanctions and reparation arising from this act of state terrorism.

“The visit also afforded us the opportunity to review the overall welfare of Onyendu, as well as the level of the DSS compliance with an existing court order in the management of Onyendu’s health condition.”

Kanu, who was brought back to the country on June 27 last year, is currently standing trial for an alleged treasonable felony in court.

