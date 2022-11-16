Lawyer raises fresh alarm on Kanu’s health in letter to EU

Aloy Ejimakor, the special counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has raised the alarm over the latter’s worsening health condition and urged the European Union to intervene in the matter.

In a letter addressed to the EU and posted on his social media pages on Wednesday, Ejimakor urged the 27-member union to put pressure on the Nigerian government to release the activist.

He also appealed to the EU to compel the Nigerian government to desist from further criminal prosecution of Kanu and instead to engage him on how to find a political solution to the Biafra agitation.

The Federal Government had last week filed an amended seven-count charge of terrorism against the IPOB leader.

This came after the Court of Appeal, Abuja, ordered a stay of execution on its earlier ruling which freed Kanu on the treasonable felony and terrorism charges.

Kanu’s lawyer and IPOB had in September raised a similar alarm on his deteriorating health in the Department of State Service (DSS) custody.

The letter read: “We the solicitors of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on whose behalf and instruction, hereby most respectfully request for the urgent intervention of European Union delegation in urging the government of Nigeria to promptly implement the opinion of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention and the pertinent judgement of the Federal High Court of Nigeria (Umuahia) regarding the matter of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently detained by the GON in solitary confinement.

“Your excellency our decision to lay this matter before the EU Mission in Nigeria (and by extension, to your home governments), was propelled by the stellar human rights record of the EU and the supranational diplomatic influence the EU or the Mission can bring to bear on the government of Nigeria and persuade it to do the right thing.

“We are also very alarmed at the worsening health conditions of Mr. Kanu, exacerbated by the inhumane detention conditions to which he is being subjected, including his solitary confinement since June 27, 2021.

“We trust therefore that your mission and home governments will give the most urgent and expeditious attention and consideration to our humble prayers.”

