Lawyer sues Falana, nine others over demand for independent panel to probe #ENDSARS killings

An Abuja based human rights lawyer, Lucky Odigie, has sued the constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), and nine other persons at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over calls for an independent judiciary panel to probe alleged killings during last year’s #ENDSARS protest in the country.

Other defendants are Ade Atambi, Adewale Adeoye, Chino Obiagwu (SAN), Affiong Affiong, Prof. Adenike Ogushe, Y.Z Yau, Malachy Ugwumadu, Fatima Umar and Olumide Ogele.

Odigie, who filed the suit though his lawyer, Oghenovo Otemu, asked the court to restrain the defendants from setting up any parallel independent inquiry to probe alleged killings of Nigerians during the protest.

The plaintiff, in the summons, asked the court to determine whether by virtue of the Tribunals of Inquiry Act Cap 447 LFN 1990 and all other extant Federal and State laws, can validly and legally constitute or set up a parallel independent panel of inquiry to probe the #ENDSARS killings.

READ ALSO: Group drags Falana to court for allegedly instigating #EndSARS protests

He also prayed the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from conducting any parallel independent inquiry to probe any alleged killings of Nigerians, including security operatives and the destruction of properties following the deployment of security operatives in the wake of the #ENDSARS protests in Nigeria.

In an affidavit to support his lawsuit, Odigie said:

“The defendants cannot validly and legally constitute or set up a parallel independent panel of inquiry to probe the killing of Nigerians, including security operatives and the destruction of properties following the deployment of security operatives during the #ENDSARS protests in Nigeria.”

He added that the action of the defendants in setting up a parallel panel of inquiry to probe the #ENDSARS killings was targeted at undermining the different panels set up by the different state governors to probe allegations of police brutality and human rights abuses by security agents.

Join the conversation

Opinions