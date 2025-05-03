Lawyer threatens legal action against EFCC, GTbank over arrest of Very Dark Man

Deji Adeyanju, one of the lawyers representing social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, aka Very Dark Man, has threatened legal action against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and GTBank over the arrest of their client.

The lawyer in a post shared on his official X handle (formerly Twitter) disclosed that Very Dark Man and his friend are both currently detained by the EFCC after they were both picked up at a GTBank branch.

He disclosed that Very Dark Man was locked inside the GTB exit door after visiting the bank for over 5 mins to enable EFCC officials arrest him and his friend.

READ ALSO: Police declare billionaire daughter Ihuoma Nneji wanted for cyberstalking Very Dark Man

Adeyanju noted that legal actions will be against the EFCC and GTB for the inhumane treatment meted out to their client, who has refused to see anyone or come out of the cell.

The lawyer wrote thus on his X page; ‘’VDM DETAINED AT EFCC: Our lawyers led by the Head of our firm @Marvin_Omorogbe just met VDM’s friend who was arrested together with him in EFCC custody. VDM refused to come out of the cell; that he won’t see anyone.

‘‘VDM was locked inside the GTB exit door for over 5mins to enable EFCC arrest him and his friend. We will be taking legal actions against GTB for the inhumane treatment meted out to our client. We will issue a public statement soon.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now