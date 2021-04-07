Lawyer threatens to sue Buhari over appointment of new IGP | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Lawyer threatens to sue Buhari over appointment of new IGP
A human rights lawyer, Ayo Ademiluyi, has criticised the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari over his appointment of the new Inspector-General of Police from abroad.
According to Ademiluyi, such an action violates Section 145(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The lawyer stated this statement on Wednesday, April 7, in response to DIG Usman Alkali Baba’s appointment, stating he would be challenging Buhari’s action in court.
He noted that as President Buhari is overseas on medical treatment, he is precluded from acting as the President of Nigeria on vacation.
The human rights lawyer said, “I am seized of the purported appointment of a new Acting Inspector-General of Police by Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Retired) in person of Usman Alkali Baba from his sick bed in London in the purported capacity of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
READ ALSO: Buhari sacks IGP Adamu, appoints new police boss
“I have also argued that Buhari having failed, refused and neglected to comply with Section 145(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he is precluded from acting as the President of Nigeria on vacation.
“I also assert that he cannot validly exercise Presidential powers from abroad having failed to do the same.
“I hereby assert that in the present circumstances where Buhari from overseas is purporting to appoint an Acting Inspector General of Police is tantamount to unlawful exercise of power as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“The said purported action amounts to a nullity, sheer waste of time and zero at the centre of nothing. I hereby give notice that the purported appointment of the Acting Inspector General of Police will be challenged in a court of competent jurisdiction.”
