Lawyers’ absence stalls arraignment for alleged forgery, impersonation

The absence of two Abuja-based lawyers, Victor Giwa and Ibitade Bukola, on Monday stalled their arraignment for forgery and impersonation at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Apo.

In the charge marked CR/150/25 filed by the Inspector-General of Police, the lawyers were accused of conspiring to forge a legal document purportedly issued by the chambers of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Awa U. Kalu, with the intent to mislead the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

The duo were charged on a three-count charge of forgery and impersonation for the offence committed on June 28, 2024.

The prosecution alleged that Giwa and Bukola forged and signed a letter on the official letterhead of Awa U. Kalu (SAN), requesting the AGF to suspend a scheduled arraignment.

The contentious letter, titled: “Urgent and Solemn Appeal to Suspend the Arraignment of Our Colleague Victor Giwa on Charge Number: CR/222/2023”, was allegedly addressed to the AGF.

They allegedly claim that the letter originated from the SAN’s chambers and sought intervention to halt the arraignment scheduled before Justice Samira Bature of the FCT High Court in Maitama, Abuja, on July 2, 2024.

The defendants argued that the charges against Giwa should be withdrawn in the interest of “natural justice, equity, and fair play.

Giwa, alongside property developer, Cecil Osakwe, and others, were to be arraigned on a nine-count charge of alleged illegal eviction, criminal intimidation, threat to life, and property damage amounting to N300 million.

When the matter came up on Monday, the defendants were absent from court.

Mr. J.K. Kolawole appeared for the IGP while U.J. Udo represented the defendants.

Udo informed the court that Giwa lost two of his sisters and had travelled to his village to make arrangements for their funeral.

He, therefore, prayed the court for an adjournment till after the judges’ annual vacation.

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie warned that he would not entertain further excuses at the next sitting.

