Lawyers to pay N1m to apply for SAN rank

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has opened applications for the 2023 award of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) with a N1million fee.

The LPPC, in a notice by its Secretary/Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello, and seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, said the application commenced from January 1 to March 31, 2023.

The notice stated that the invitation was in accordance with Section 5(2) of the Legal Practitioners Act, 2004 and Regulation 10 (1) (4) of the Guidelines for the Conferment of the Rank of SAN 2022.

READ ALSO:Three EFCC lawyers, 59 others elevated to rank of SAN (SEE LIST)

It read in part: “The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (the LPPC” or “the Committee”) hereby makes a formal call for applications preparatory to the award of the rank for the year 2023.

“Commencing with this year’s exercise, applications shall only be made online and prospective applicants are directed to visit www.lppconline.com to make their applications.”

The Committee had in 2021 pegged the application fee to a non-refundable sum of N600,000 naira.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now