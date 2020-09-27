Laycon wins Big Brother Naija, grabs N85m grand prize | Ripples Nigeria

26-year-old Lagos rapper, Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe on Sunday won the Big Brother Naija (BBN) 2020 and went home with the N85 million grand prize

The winner of the 2019 edition of the reality TV show, Mercy, received N60 million for her efforts.

Nengi, Neo, Vee, Laycon and Dorathy were the last five housemates standing in the much-followed reality TV after Trickytee, Ozo, Prince, Kiddwaya, Lucy, Tolani Baj, Wathoni, Brighto, Lilo, Ka3na, Tochi, Erica, Kaisha, and Praise were evicted from the house.

Of the last five housemates left in the race to win the grand prize, Vee was the first to be evicted from the reality TV show by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, followed by Neo who had a relationship with Vee in the house.

Tension hit feverish pitch during the grand finale with the surprising eviction of Nengi from the house, leaving Dorathy and Laycon as the only two contestants left in the race to clinch the N85 million grand prize.

Laycon was eventually announced the winner of the lockdown edition of Big Brother Naija premiered on July 19.

