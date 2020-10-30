LCC appears before Lagos panel, asks for more time to testify on Lekki shooting

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has appeared before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Restitution for victims of SARS Related Abuses other matters to testify on the events that took place on October 20, 2020 when soldiers allegedly shot at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos.

Though the panel had invited the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Abayomi Omomuwa, its Head of Legal of Department, Mr. Gbolahan Agboluwaje, appeared before the panel.

According to Agboluwaje, the letter inviting LCC was recieved late on Wednesday and that they could not come up with a legal representation.

He said: ”When we received the letter on Wednesday we discovered that three things were required, which are the footage, the investigation report and any other document.

“We have the footage, we have not done the investigation report and we don’t have other documents”.

He therefore asked for an adjournment to enable them get a legal representation as they couldn’t get any since they got the letter late on Wednesday.

”We would be happy if we are given time to get a legal representation, we got a very short notice,” Agboluwaje said, adding that due to the power outage, they recorded the footage at the Lekki toll gate late.

When the Chairman of the panel Justice Doris Okuwobi asked if they had the footage, Agboluwaje said ‘Yes we are prepared to show the footage.”

Also during the proceedings, Mr Abiodun Owonikoko SAN announced his appearance at the proceedings to represent Lagos State government.

He said: ”I have the instructions to represent the Lagos state government in this proceedings,”.

While reacting to the request by the LCC representative, Justice Okuwobi said: “Until he is represented by a counsel, we would not take his testimony, no person would be denied having any legal representation of his choice, but they should bear in mind that the terms of reference of this panel”.

