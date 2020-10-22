Latest Metro

LCC denies removing CCTV, explains why power was off during shooting at Lekki Toll Gate

October 22, 2020
LCC denies removing CCTV, explains why power was off during shooting at Lekki Toll Gate
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lekki Concession Company has denied removing the CCTVs at the Lekki-Victoria Island tollgate just before the shooting of protesters on Tuesday, October 20.

The company condemn the “shooting of peaceful protesters at the Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza yesterday 20 October l, 2020”, adding that “LCC will never condone such unscrupulous act meted on unarmed protesters.”

The company in a press statement on Wednesday said no directive was issued to remove the perimeter of the CCTV.

“The perimeter Closed Circuit Television system are Motibox digital camera. They were not removed and are still installed in the lanes even now. There is no instructions from anyone to remove the perimeter CCTV cameras. Removing them will require the use of machinery to reach the heights that they have been installed and are still installed.”

It further explained that due to the curfew declared by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the company had to withdraw its staff members, which necessitated power shutdown.

