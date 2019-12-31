Lead by example, publish details of your spending, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to lead by example by publishing details of his spending and financial transactions as an impetus to enforcing his financial reporting directives on Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The opposition party made the call on Monday in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan who also tasked the Federal Government to publish details, including the beneficiaries, the purpose and the amount of each payment.

According to the PDP, it is not enough for President Buhari to issue spending directives to MDAs, without his Presidency, which received billions of naira in budgetary allocation.

The statement by the party reads; “Nigerians deserve to know how much is allocated to the Presidency, the various expenditure subheads, process of award of contracts, the contractors, the beneficiaries, amounts paid and payment system.

“Perhaps such would explain why certain individuals who are close to the Presidency live in ostentatious opulence and flaunt very expensive lifestyle in the same country where millions of citizens wallow in abject poverty, hunger, homelessness and disease.

“It is worrisome that the Buhari Presidency has failed to make details of its yearly budget and expenditure public, despite several demands for openness, which raises anxieties and allegations of huge sleazes and corrupt concealments against certain officials and cabal in the Presidency,” the party said.

