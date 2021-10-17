Leader of Nigeria’s Shiites, El-Zakzaky relives ordeals in detention, appeals for release of passport

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has revealed how he was brutalised and dehumanised by the Federal Government’s agents.

He also accused the federal government of “flagging” his passport three months after the couple were discharged and acquitted of criminal charges by the Kaduna State High Court.

The IMN leader, who stated these in a chat with journalists in Abuja, said the government has refused to explain why his passport was flagged by its agents.

El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, were restrained from acquiring fresh international passports to enable them to travel abroad for medical attention after security operatives reportedly lost their travel documents during their six years of incarceration.

The cleric said: “We were shot severally, such shooting that a human being cannot survive. They (security operatives) battered my right side and right eye. Around the head, from the cheek up to the head, they counted about 38 fragments. Also, my wife has a gunshot on her stomach and her thigh.

“They took us to their hospital and somehow removed some of the bullets without putting her under anaesthesia. It was later in another hospital that more bullets were removed, and she still has one complete bullet in her body, which found its place in her pelvis. And they said, at that time, they could not remove it.

“Up till now, these fragments release poisons like lead and cadmium. I am still living with some amount of those poisons in my body, including the fragments of bullets. It’s the Will of Allah that I’m still alive; because when they tested the level of lead in my body, at one time, it was about 244, which they said a normal human being should contain only 10. But I had 244 in my body. Well, that’s the will of God that I’m alive, anyway.

“On 28th July, this year, 2021, we were discharged and acquitted, and we were exonerated from all the eight charges against us. At the end of the day, it was found that none of us committed any offence and then they were ordered to pay compensation. Yet nothing happens. None at all.

“They know that we have a health issue, but we were kept with these difficulties and incarcerated for almost six years. But, by the grace of God, we survived it.

READ ALSO: Why Kaduna govt filed fresh charge against El-Zakzaky – Falana

“ Here (in Nigeria), they said they could not remove it, but our doctors, who came from outside the country, studied the situation and said they would be able to remove it.

“An order was given by the court of law, that we have the right to seek this medical assistance outside Nigeria. We were thinking that immediately we are out of the prison, it will not be a matter of days we will leave this country. When we came out, we were hoping to get our passports back.

“In fact, our lawyer, after they ruled that we were discharged, went and begged the presiding judge to give an order that our passports should be released to us because of our health problem. The judge said that there was no need for him to give any order because we have no charges. We have been discharged. He said we were entitled to all our property. The court doesn’t have to give orders.

“When we came out we were thinking in a matter of a week it will be okay for us. But, up till now, the passports have not reached our hand. At one time, the security operatives said they have lost the passports, and they are no longer in their hands.

“So, we took steps to make another one. But, at the end of the day, we were told that ‘passport flagging’ has been placed on us; meaning that the two of us have no right to leave this country. We don’t know what for. At least, officially, they didn’t say it.

“So the matter has not come to an end. We are still being, in a way, incarcerated, because we are not allowed out of the country for no reason.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now