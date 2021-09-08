Leaders from North Central want APC, PDP, to zone presidential tickets to their region

Leaders and politicians from the North Central region of Nigeria, have called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone their 2023 presidential tickets to the zone in the spirit of equity and fairness.

The group at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, under the aegis of the North Central Renaissance Movement (NCRM) appealed to the politicians from the zone to resist the temptation of seeking to be chairman of any of the major political parties, but aim for the presidential ticket.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Chairman of the group, Dr Nghargbu K’tso, said for peace, equity and justice, all political parties in Nigeria should zone their tickets to the region.

“As the APC and the PDP get ready for their respective National Conventions, we are alarmed as political juggernauts and elder statesmen from the North Central start to lobby in earnest for the same positions in both parties.

“It seems as if our leaders have concluded that in spite of their many years in top leadership as Governors, Senators or Ministers, they are by some unspoken code ineligible, unqualified or excluded from contesting to fly their parties’ flags as presidential candidates.

“The exclusion revealed by this data, when weighed against the North Central’s contributions to the sociopolitical stability of the party, the North and indeed, the whole country, is enough to raise questions of her value as a ‘co-equal’ team player and ally in the North, and in the nation.”

