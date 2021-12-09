Leaders playing politics with threat of terrorism in Nigeria —CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has lamented that leaders in the country are playing politics with the threat of terrorism in the country, even as it threatens the lives of citizens.

The group also called on the Federal Government and Governors in the Northern States, to take strong measures against the killings in the Northern region.

In a statement released in Abuja on Thursday, the Vice-Chairman of the association, Rev John Joseph Hayab, condemned the gruesome murder of innocent travellers by terrorists in Sokoto State and many other attacks on Nigerians.

The Vice-Chairman said: “Security of lives and property is a serious government business but what we are seeing today is how some of our leaders are playing politics with a serious matter that has almost destroyed the peace, joy and hope of the citizens.

According to him, the act shows how human life is cheaper than that of chickens in today Nigeria.

Hayab said CAN was concerned that the terrorists have taken their crime against Nigerians too far; wondering how people can be productive when they are living in perpetual fear of terrorists in their homes and everywhere they go.

He continued, “CAN is appealing to security agencies to stop the unhealthy competition amongst them and work together in unity for the common good of all Nigerians.”

He said CAN on its part will continue to offer prayers, support and play any role that will help to bring the evil to an end.

