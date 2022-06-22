Leadership crisis hits Bauchi APC, as groups call for sack of state chairman

A leadership crisis has hit the Bauchi State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a coalition of 46 different pressure groups under the party has called on the National leadership of the party to as a matter of urgency, sack the chairman of the part in the state, Babayo Aliyu Misau.

The groups also called on the chairman of APC stakeholders in the state, Malam Adamu Adamu as well as the former Speaker of the House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara to within 48 hours suspend the Chairman of the party for failure to address the internal crisis rocking the party which had led to mass defection of members.

The call was contained in a statement signed by Hon. Sallau Kafi on behalf of the 46 different groups and made available to newsmen in Bauchi on Wednesday.

The statement contained an allegation that the Chairman was taking the affairs of the party as his personal property by sidelining other Executive members in decision making.

Read also:Three more senators dump APC

The coalition also alleged that the chairman does not follow financial regulations in spending funds received monthly as contributions from major stakeholders.

The group equally accused the party Chairman of siding with aspirants before the just concluded party primaries while adopting ‘I don’t care attitude’ with the candidature of the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the state.

According to the statement, This act was capable of jeopardizing the chances of the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

They attributed the mass defection of members from the party to the bad leadership style of the chairman hence the need for him to step aside for his deputy to lead the party to victory.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now