Leadership failure, personal interest will hurt PDP in 2027 – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, warned on Monday personal interests of a few individuals would hurt the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chances in the 2027 elections.

The minister stated this during his monthly media briefing in Abuja.

He lamented that PDP chances in the next general election have been diminished by self-inflicted wounds and leadership failure.

The former Rivers State governor also berated the PDP leadership for tolerating impunity, saying the party was not ready to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

He also condemned the criticism of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, for joining the APC.

Wike said: “Leadership is key, if you don’t show the right leadership you will suffer for it and this is what I have been saying.

“When people talk about the governor of Delta State and his predecessor moving out of PDP to APC, what wrong did he do? That he said he was going to support Tinubu, that was the crime.

READ ALSO: ‘Nobody is above Nigerian law,’ EFCC promises to arrest Tompolo for abusing the naira

“But the Chairman of the BoT who is the conscience of the party adopted Otti for second tenure. Why are people not commenting about that?

“The Chairman of PDP BoT adopted Alex Otti, governor under Labour Party, for second tenure.

“No opposition party allows impunity, it’s only the ruling party. Opposition is going to organize itself to take over the affairs of government.

“How many times have they made efforts? How many people have you wooed? Rather they are after Wike; they abandoned what they are supposed to do – the only crime is that Wike is a minister under APC government.

“I’m the only former governor who did not support the presidential candidate but made sure PDP won 100 percent in the governorship, State Assembly and National Assembly. Let any sitting governor or former governor come out to say that happened in their states.

“If PDP doesn’t take care, watch out for what will happen because selfish interest can kill an organization. You haven’t won an election, but you are excluding people.

“You want to play the same game you played in 2023, it will backfire. I have told people that this smartness will not help you. Wike is telling you now to stop this smartness.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now