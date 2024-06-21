‘Leadership is based on seniority,’ Rivers caucus in House of Reps disown colleague over remark on Ugochinyere

The Rivers State caucus in the House of Representatives has disowned one of its members, Dumnamene Deekor, as its spokesman.

The Leader of the Rivers State Caucus in the House, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, who made the clarification in a statement on Friday in Abuja, dismissed a statement credited to the lawmaker.

Deekor had in the statement called for sanction of the coordinator of the G-60 lawmakers, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

However, Abiante said Deekor was never instructed to speak on behalf of the caucus.

He said the leadership of the Rivers caucus in the Green Chamber had always been based on seniority.

He added that a second-term lawmaker could not lead the caucus when there are more senior lawmakers.

The statement read: “The Rivers caucus in the House of Representatives read with dismay, a statement purportedly issued by the member, representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Deekor.

“The statement called for the discipline of the Coordinator of the G-60 Lawmakers in the Green Chamber, Ugochinyere over his position on vexed issues in the polity.

“We refused to collectively accede to Deekor’s self-serving stands as he has never been elected by the Rivers caucus to speak on our behalf.”

Abiante pointed out that Deekor who is a second-term lawmaker cannot arrogate to himself the position of caucus leader in the midst of third and fourth-term lawmakers.

