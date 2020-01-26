‘Leah Sharibu is a mother, gender of baby I don’t know’ Journalist Salkida, known for ties with B’Haram speaks

A journalist, Ahmed Salkida with close ties to the Boko Haram terror group has seemingly confirmed that kidnapped Leah Sharibu has been put in the family way by members of the group.

Social media platforms have been saturated with the rumours of Leah Sharibu giving birth to a baby boy to a father who is a Boko Haram member.

According to reports, the terrorists have since ensured that Leah Sharibu converted to Islam.

It was also reported that she had been married off to a top Boko Haram commander, who impregnated her, leading to her giving birth to a baby boy.

Adding his voice to the stories In a tweet on his Twitter account-@A_salkida, the journalist known for giving accurate information on Boko Haram activities wrote:

“Why, I wonder, do we pretend that leaving Leah behind won’t result in pregnancy? Since the terror group announced condemning her to slavery, is there any step or collective focus on preventing similar occurrences?

Read also: SERAP drags Buhari, Osinbajo, 36 governors to court over failure to publish assets

“She’s a mother, but I don’t know about the gender of the baby.”

Leah Sharibu was the only one of over 100 kidnapped Dapchi, Yobe State schoolgirls in 2018, that the terrorist group failed to release.

They had denied to free her for reportedly refusing to renounce her Christian faith for Islam.

Not long ago there was news that she had been killed. The news, however, later turned out to be false.

Join the conversation

Opinions