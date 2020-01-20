Leah Sharibu is alive, well and fatter, released aid worker confirms

Miss Jennifer Ukambong, an aid worker who was abducted about a month ago and just released on Thursday by the Boko Haram insurgents, has confirmed that Leah Sharibu is alive!

Miss Sharibu is the only Christian among the 110 school girls abducted by the insurgents from a school in Dapchi, Yobe. All other girls abducted with her had been released while information about her being alive and wellbeing have been scarce.

But Ukambong, 22 and a nurse from Plateau State, who returned amidst celebration by her family and fellow nurses at her residence in Bukuru, said Leah is around Lake Chad.

Apart from Leah Sharibu, Ukambong also disclosed that Grace Taku and Alice Ngaddah, abducted by Boko Haram at different times, are also fine.

The freed nurse, who said she went to Ngaddah’s house in the forest, insisted that Leah and Ngaddah are not dead.

According to her, Ngaddah informed them Leah is fatter now than when she was newly abducted. She also added that Leah Sharibu has her own house around Lake Chad.

She however disclosed that Alice Ngaddah, whose name has been changed to Halima by the terrorists, asked that people should pray for them.

