Learn from the crisis in Sudan, NSCIA urges Nigerians

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III-led Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs {NSCIA} has appealed to Nigerians to learn from the current crisis in Sudan and to guard their peace jealously.

The NSCIA leader made the call in a statement on Sunday by the organisation’s Director of Administration, Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, adding that “It’s only a fool that learns from his sad experiences only. The wise learn from the experiences of others and do not fall into the same errors that destroyed them.”

The council, while noting that as politics is over, governance should be the sole focus of stakeholders in the Nigerian project now, said that under no condition should the peace of Nigeria be compromised by political actors and their impressionistic followers.

“We don’t have to lose peace before we appreciate it as ordinary Sudanese are currently experiencing. We should join hands to save Sudan and save our common humanity from the catastrophe of violent conflict”, the NSCIA added.

The Council also called on the United Nations and the African Union to dispatch a multinational peace keeping force to Sudan to restore peace in order to prevent the crisis from consuming Sudan and destabilising the entire Sahel region and Africa at large.

The council thanked the Federal Government for the ongoing efforts in Sudan just as it did in Ukraine and other dangerous situations.

