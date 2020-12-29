‘Leave Kukah alone, channel your energies towards fight against bandits,’ Shehu sani tells Northern youths

The former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, on Tuesday advised Northern youths to leave the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Kukah, alone and channel their energies towards fighting banditry in the region.
The ex-federal lawmaker was reacting to the backlash that had trailed the cleric’s comment on the state of the nation.
Kukah had on Christmas day decried the nepotism in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
He noted that there would have a coup or war in Nigeria if the country was under a non-Muslim president.
In its reaction to the development, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) in a statement issued on Monday demanded Kukah’s prosecution for allegedly inciting violence in the country.
However, in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Sani urged youths in the North to unite and fight the bandits terrorizing the region.
He wrote: “My Dear Northern Youths; leave the Kukah in Sokoto and fight the bandits in your shokoto.”
