Lebanese firm, four others to be arraigned Nov 26 for alleged forgery

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday adjourned till November 26, the arraignment of a Lebanese firm, M. El-Kalil & Sons Properties Ltd and four others over alleged forgery.

The date was fixed by Justice Daniel Osiagor following the failure of the police to produce the defendants in court.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) had dragged the firm, Francis I. Uzoaru, Ngozi Giwa-Amu, Obinna Chima and Frank Harden Ltd, to court on a one-count charge bordering on forgery, in the suit marked FHC/L/152C/21.

According to the charge, Uzoaru, 58, of No 23/25 Martins Street, Balogun, Lagos is Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Frank Harden Ltd, while Giwa-Amu, 58, of No. 247 Moshood Abiola Way, Ijora, Lagos, is the Company Secretary of M. El-Kalil & Sons Properties Ltd.

Chima, 50, of No. 247 Moshood Abiola Way, Ijora, Lagos, is said to be the Legal Manager, Operation/Compliance of M. El-Kalil & Sons Properties Ltd.

The IGP alleged that the defendants committed the offence between March 2003 and November 2020, in Lagos by conspiring to “make or utter forged document to wit: Deed of transfer dated 2nd November 1956, in respect of property formerly known as No. 3/5 Bankole Street, Lagos, now known as 33, Balogun Street, Lagos.”

According to the Police, the alleged offence contravened Section 1(2) (c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act CAP M17 LFN 2004″.

