﻿Lecturer becomes Internet sensation after he was filmed lecturing empty class as students failed to show up (Video)

A lecturer said to be a professor in a Nigerian university has become an Internet sensation after he was filmed lecturing in an empty classroom as his students failed to turn up for the lecture.

In the video which has gone viral and has drawn both praises and knocks for the professor, he is seen dishing out his lecture as if he had students in the class.

According to some social media commenters, the lecturer is said to be a Professor at the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education in Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State, and was filmed addressing an absent class on what was supposed to be the first day of lectures for the semester.

The professor is seen standing in front of a row of empty seats and was calmly explaining that although no students had turned up, he felt it was important to show up and register his presence.

“Today, we have started our course program for the semester but unfortunately, the students are yet to be seen,” he said.

“But I’m happy that Dr Sunday Jonathan who is the course student’s advisor for the department and the quality assurance director for the department as well is around and is witnessing the empty class.

“All the same, I feel I should be around to register my presence.”

The action of the lecturer also sparked a wave of concerns over the commitment of the present crop of students in the country while others are of the opinion that the lecturer could have fixed his lecture at a time that was not favourable for the students.

Some users also stated that the professor’s action was not necessary or mentally sound and many suggested the incident might have resulted from a communication breakdown.

