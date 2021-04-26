Lecturer, wife, kids perish in road accident on their way to bury grandfather | Ripples Nigeria

A lecturer with the Department of Nursing Science, Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Malam Tajuddeen Musawa, his wife and two kids, have reportedly died in an accident that occurred on a highway around the Maru local government area of Zamfara State.

According to the university management in a statement on Sunday, the family members perished while they were on their way to his hometown in Sokoto State to attend the funeral of their grandfather on Saturday.

The statement form the university reads: “The death has occurred of Malam Tajuddeen S. Musawa of Nursing department at the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences from College of Health Sciences in UDUTH, Sokoto.

Read also: 19 die in Kaduna/Abuja highway accident

“He had a road traffic accident that ended his life along Maru LGA in Zamfara state. He died alongside his wife and two children.

“Until his death, he was a senior staff member with a master’s degree and a former examinations officer. His loss has indeed left a great vacuum in not just the department but the academia at large.

“This is to extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues and to pray for his soul to rest in perfect peace and for Allah to forgive his wrongdoing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions