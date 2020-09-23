Legal committee shortlists UNILAG don, ex-NBA secretary, 135 others for SAN rank | Ripples Nigeria

The Legal Practitioner’s Privileges Committee (LPPC) On Wednesday released the list of 137 candidates who had been shortlisted for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki, who disclosed this in a public notice, said 116 lawyers and 21 university lecturers were included in the list.

He said the shortlisted candidates were picked from the advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise conducted by the LPPC.

Among the shortlisted candidates were the former Dean of Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, ex-Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Afam Osigwe and a former Commissioner in Ondo State, Mr. Remi Olatubora.

Sarki, who is also the Secretary of the LPPC, said the qualified candidates were graded under the category system of the LPPC Guidelines, 2018.

The notice read: “The Legal Practitioner’s Privileges Committee by this notice makes an announcement on the shortlisted candidates that qualified after both the advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise, preparatory to the award of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria for the year 2020.

“All qualified candidates shortlisted are graded under the category system of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee Guidelines, 2018.

“Any complaint(s) presented to the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee must be accompanied with a verifying affidavit deposed to before a court of record in Nigeria.”

