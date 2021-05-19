Legalising cannabis last nail in coffin of morality in Nigeria —MURIC | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Legalising cannabis last nail in coffin of morality in Nigeria —MURIC
Islamic group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has kicked against the planned legalization of cannabis in Nigeria by the House of Representatives, saying it will be the “last nail in the coffin of morality in Nigeria.”
The House of Representatives had, on Monday, through its spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, said there were plans in the pipeline to legalise the use of Cannabis sativa in Nigeria as it would aid the country’s industrial drive and boost her internally generated revenue (IGR).
However, MURIC, in a statement on Tuesday signed by its Director-General, Prof Ishaq Akintola, said it strongly condemned the attempt to compartmentalise Nigerians into vicious drug cartels.
The group accused the lawmakers of attempts to turn Nigeria into another Mexico on the African continent, adding that the country already has serious security challenges which could be compounded by the legalisation of cannabis.
The statement reads:
“The security challenges we are currently facing are punishments for our recklessness. Instead of thinking of making criminal elements in the country ‘turn back from their evil’, Kalu wants to cap the edifice with drug war.
“There is no gainsaying the fact that the legalisation of cannabis will be the last straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of its impact on insecurity and the last nail in the coffin of morality in Nigeria in terms of the country’s descent into the abyss of moral debauchery which began a long time ago.
“This lawmaker who spoke in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, was only echoing the stringent calls by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who has been advocating for the legalisation of cannabis since 2019.
“There is no doubt that he has not given up. Kalu is his latest recruit into his cannabis promotion camp.
“The Akeredolu school of thought is only thinking of the material aspect and economic gains obtainable from the legalisation of cannabis sativa, also known as Indian hemp.
“Have they put in place the necessary precautions? Do Nigerians obey laws? Do they listen to simple instructions?
“Nigeria is passing through unimaginable social trauma at this period. The crime rate is very high and it is mostly induced by drug.
“The major point raised by Kalu and Akeredolu has been economic benefit but what have the politicians done with all the billions of dollars from oil all these years?
“Cannabis may have its benefits but the disadvantages outway the advantages.
“We therefore call on the House of Representatives to reject any attempt to smuggle the cannabis bill into the hallowed House. This House must not become the House of Marijuana. It must remain the House of Reform, Progress and Dignity.
“We advise Governor Akeredolu to drop his cannabis dream for massive investment in food production. Our people are hungry. Our land is fertile. Give us yam, rice and cassava pyramids. No to drug addiction. No to marijuana.”
