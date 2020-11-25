Former Nigeria internationals have joined the rest of the football world to pay tributes to late Argentina legend, Diego Maradona.
Maradona, a World Cup winner and one of the best players ever seen in the history of the round leather game, died aged 60 following a cardiac arrest according to reports.
Ex-Super Eagles stars, Mutiu Adepoju, Nwankwo Kanu, Sunday Oliseh and a host of other stakeholders in the sport have wished the late Argentine to rest in peace.
”Legends don’t die. They only take a rest. Rip Maradona,” stated Adepoju, who played against the late footballer at the 1994 World Cup group clash between Nigeria and Argentina.
Read Also: Despite successful brain surgery, Argentina legend Maradona dies at 60
Legends don't die. They only take a rest #RipMaradona pic.twitter.com/v8meSqcqqG
— Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) November 25, 2020
R.I.P Diego Armando Maradona .your memory will live on forever 🙏. 😢😭#maradona #GOAT #football #argentina #legend @fifaworldcup #worldcup #best #memories pic.twitter.com/8H46HWxkHk
— Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) November 25, 2020
Repose en Paix Maradona
— Victor Ikpeba (@V_Ikpeba) November 25, 2020
— Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) November 25, 2020
”Sad day not just for football but for mankind as we loose arguably the best player ever to play football. Somehow Diego’s death pains me in a strange kind of way, I can’t seem to understand right now. May his blessed soul rest in peace,” Oliseh wrote.
Maradona last appeared in public on his 60th birthday last Friday before Gimnasia y Esgrima’s league match against Patronato.
- ‘Legends don’t die’ – Adepoju, Kanu, Oliseh pay tributes to late Maradona - November 25, 2020
- Despite successful brain surgery, Argentina legend Maradona dies at 60 - November 25, 2020
- Iwobi pushes #EndPoliceBrutality campaign with latest boots - November 25, 2020