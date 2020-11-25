‘Legends don’t die’ – Adepoju, Kanu, Oliseh pay tributes to late Maradona

Former Nigeria internationals have joined the rest of the football world to pay tributes to late Argentina legend, Diego Maradona.

Maradona, a World Cup winner and one of the best players ever seen in the history of the round leather game, died aged 60 following a cardiac arrest according to reports.

Ex-Super Eagles stars, Mutiu Adepoju, Nwankwo Kanu, Sunday Oliseh and a host of other stakeholders in the sport have wished the late Argentine to rest in peace.

”Legends don’t die. They only take a rest. Rip Maradona,” stated Adepoju, who played against the late footballer at the 1994 World Cup group clash between Nigeria and Argentina.

Legends don't die. They only take a rest #RipMaradona pic.twitter.com/v8meSqcqqG — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) November 25, 2020

Repose en Paix Maradona — Victor Ikpeba (@V_Ikpeba) November 25, 2020

”Sad day not just for football but for mankind as we loose arguably the best player ever to play football. Somehow Diego’s death pains me in a strange kind of way, I can’t seem to understand right now. May his blessed soul rest in peace,” Oliseh wrote.

Maradona last appeared in public on his 60th birthday last Friday before Gimnasia y Esgrima’s league match against Patronato.

