‘Legends don’t die’ – Adepoju, Kanu, Oliseh pay tributes to late Maradona

November 25, 2020
Diego Maradona
By Ben Ugbana

Former Nigeria internationals have joined the rest of the football world to pay tributes to late Argentina legend, Diego Maradona.

Maradona, a World Cup winner and one of the best players ever seen in the history of the round leather game, died aged 60 following a cardiac arrest according to reports.

Ex-Super Eagles stars, Mutiu Adepoju, Nwankwo Kanu, Sunday Oliseh and a host of other stakeholders in the sport have wished the late Argentine to rest in peace.

”Legends don’t die. They only take a rest. Rip Maradona,” stated Adepoju, who played against the late footballer at the 1994 World Cup group clash between Nigeria and Argentina.

”Sad day not just for football but for mankind as we loose arguably the best player ever to play football. Somehow Diego’s death pains me in a strange kind of way, I can’t seem to understand right now. May his blessed soul rest in peace,” Oliseh wrote.

Maradona last appeared in public on his 60th birthday last Friday before Gimnasia y Esgrima’s league match against Patronato.

