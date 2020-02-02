Leicester boss Rodgers explains absence of Ndidi in Chelsea clash

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers has explained why Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, didn’t make the matchday squad in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Foxes played against a fellow top-four contender, Chelsea at the King Power Stadium, and Europe’s best defensive midfielder Ndidi was missing in action.

Ndidi had suffered an injury and had only recently returned to the squad. But Rodgers revealed that the surgery the Nigeria international went through is yet to fully heal.

Read Also: Iheanacho in action, Ndidi missing as Leicester, Chelsea draw 2-2

“He’s felt a pain in his knee, he recently had an operation but was alright against Villa,” he said.

“We had him in to play but it’s become very sore. Rather than him go out in the warm-up we thought we’d leave it. We don’t want any long-term problems.”

Hamza Choudhury was used in the place of Ndidi in the game which ended 2-2, as the Blues took home a point following a late fightback.

Join the conversation

Opinions