Leicester out of Europa League after losing five-goal thriller against Napoli

Leicester City failed to advance to the next round of the Europa League after losing a five-goal thriller against Napoli in their final group game on Thursday night.

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was in action for the Foxes but could not help the team seal the needed victory. Kelechi Iheanacho was absent.

Leicester had started the game in pole position to advance from Group C but were stunned as Napoli and Spartak Moscow leapfrogged them to finish top two respectively.

Read Also: Osimhen expresses gratitude on return to training after face injury

Spartak needed to beat Legia Warsaw to advance, and did it in a simple fashion as they cruised to a 1-0 victory over their hosts.

Nigerian winger, Victor Moses was in action for the Russian side.

Napoli finished second in the group after clinching a 3-2 win over their visitors, thanks to several defensive mistakes by the Brendan Rodgers team.

The Premier League side will now drop into the Europa Conference League knockout play-offs in February.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now