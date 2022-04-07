Connect with us

Leke, son of Pastor Adeboye issues public apology for calling RCCG pastors ‘goats’

Published

23 mins ago

on

Adeleke Adeboye, one of the sons and Senior Personal Assistant to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has released a statement to apologize for his outburst on the social media platform, Instagram on Tuesday, April 5.

In his apology statement published on Thursday, April 7, Leke revealed that he regrets using condescending words to describe ‘some esteemed pastors’.

READ ALSO: Son of E.A. Adeboye, Leke, tags erring RCCG preachers as ‘goats’

Leke’s statement comes after he took to his Instagram page to describe some pastors of the church as ‘goats’ on his Instagram page for failing to yield to instructions from the church authorities.

Leke has since taken down the post from his social media platform after receiving backlash from commentators and facing a 3-man panel on Wednesday.

In the note titled, “My Sincere Apology,” Leke mentioned that such unruly behavior would never occur again.

Read his full statement below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Leke Adeboye (@lekeadeboye)

Opinions

