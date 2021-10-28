Lekki Deep Sea Port to commence operations 2023 – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Wednesday the Lekki Deep Sea Port would commence operations in the third quarter of 2023.

The governor, according to a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akoshile, stated this at the Lekki Peninsula Region Conference and Expo 2021 in Lagos.

The conference was organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Cooperatives in collaboration with Lekki Development Ventures.

The governor, who was represented at the forum by the state’s Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, and Cooperatives, Lola Akande, urged investors to take advantage of the opportunities in the Lekki area of the state.

He said: “There are also 100 percent foreign ownership of investments, 100 percent repatriation of capital, profits and dividends as well as waivers on all imports, exports and import licenses. There is also a waiver on all expatriate quotas for companies operating in the Lekki Free Zones.

“Multi-billion dollar investments, both foreign and local, are springing up within the zone and axis. As you are aware, the Lekki axis is on the verge of being home to Africa’s biggest oil refinery and it is expected to be operational soon.

“Also, the Lekki Deep Sea Port when completed and operational in the third quarter of 2023 will be the most modern in West Africa.

“These two projects are strategic as they will further open up the axis and unlock huge opportunities for investments and general development of the region.”

