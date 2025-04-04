LEKKI GRIDLOCK: Sanwo-Olu not doing anyone a favour by addressing Lagosians’ hardship —Mr Macaroni

Nigerian actor, content creator, and activist Debo Adedayo, popularly known in music circles as Mr. Macaroni, has stated that Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is not doing anyone a favor by addressing the hardship Lagosians are facing.

Mr. Macaroni, who was reacting to the stress faced by Nigerians when the Independence Bridge was closed, stated that Sanwo-Olu’s move to address the situation is not a favor but a duty.

In a post shared on his X page, he argued that most people have been conditioned to accept the barest minimum from politicians, and that is why there is zero accountability to the people.

‘‘The Governor is not doing anyone a favor by addressing the hardship Lagosians are facing. It is his responsibility!!! Most people have been conditioned to accept the barest minimum from politicians, and that is why there is zero accountability to the people.

