Lekki residents cry out as flood pays them annual visit (Photos)

Residents and visitors to the highbrow Lekki area of Lagos have cried out following the massive floods that have taken over the Peninsula after four days of downpours that have cut off the expensive neighbourhood from the rest of the state.

The flood-prone Lekki and its axis which play host to some Lagos big boys have had a ritual of flooding whenever the rainy season comes around but that has not stopped the expensive rents residents pay to secure accommodation which is seen by many as a status symbol to live in the highbrow area.

However, the rich environment usually turns to a Tsunami-like zone whenever it rains and the current scenario is nothing different as the floods have once again, made its annual visit to the area.

Worried residents as well as workers who have their offices in the area have taken to social media to lament what they are going through.

Some have also posted pictures and videos of the flooded Lekki Peninsula.

Femi Salawu, a journalist who has his office in Lekki had this to say;

“With this few points of mine, I hope the flooding we are seeing today in Lagos is enough reason for Lagos state to declare a state of emergency to address our environmental issues. Let’s stop treating this thing with kid-gloves o

“For context, the flooding at Iyana Oworo expressway inwards 3MB is the height of it all. Let alone Lekki/ Epe express-way.”

Jennifer Barap wrote:

“When people say they can’t buy property in Lekki to Ajah because of flood during rainy season…

“Another reason for flood in some parts of Lagos is poor city planning which can cause serious flooding during this period. So we should stop complaining about flood in mainland areas anymore.

Ejike Udeh said:

“Based on my personal indicators, we have just experienced the 2nd biggest flash flood in Lagos in 6 years. So, stay home if you don’t have to go out. How are you Guys in Lekki faring? E pele.”

Moses Isaac said:

“Plan Ur way ooo, there is no way for Lekki axis; flooding everywhere, Agungi, Ikate, to mention a few; even car is turning back. It’s well with Lekki people. House was built on top water, if there is no car ur kids can’t come out, suffering and smiling is all about Lagos. But this does not stop me to meet my own client.”

Udonsi Kalu:

“Omoh.. See flood..

People in Lekki are running down to the mainland,. Some have lost all their properties.. Lekki is not a place humans should live.”

@AdewaleFajana: “My people in Lekki and most parts of Lagos, I hope you’re doing okay and staying safe?

Please stay indoors, be careful and ensure essential property is kept safe.

Ensure personal hygiene and stay away from contaminated food and water.

Ire o!”

My people in Lekki and most parts of Lagos, I hope you’re doing okay and staying safe? Please stay indoors, be careful and ensure essential property is kept safe. Ensure personal hygiene and stay away from contaminated food and water. Ire o! — Adewale Fajana (@adewalefajana) July 3, 2024

@SheunAdeola: “Nobody can convince me that living in Lekki and environs makes any sense. How can you be paying so much for everything and struggle to enjoy basic infrastructure like drainage and clean pipe borne water. I’d rather be a king in my trenches.”

Nobody can convince me that living in Lekki and environs makes any sense. How can you be paying so much for everything and struggle to enjoy basic infrastructure like drainage and clean pipe borne water. I'd rather be a king in my trenches — Big Wolf 🐺 (@SheunAdeola) July 3, 2024

