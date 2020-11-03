LEKKI SHOOTING: LCC submits video footage to Lagos panel

The video footage of the surveillance camera of the Lekki Concession Company, operators of the Lekki toll gate, recorded on the night of Tuesday, October 20, 2020, has been submitted to the Lagos Judicial Panel on Police Brutality.

The recordings are expected to have captured the alleged shooting by soldiers at unarmed peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the toll plaza on that night.

The Managing Director of LCC, Abayomi Omomuwa, submitted the video footage on Tuesday to the panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Government.

The panel is saddled with the responsibility of probing the Lekki shootings as well as complaints of human rights abuses against members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

While submitting the video footage to the panel, Omomuwa said: “I can confirm that inside here is the video footage that our surveillance camera was able to record for the 20th of October.”

Omomuwa, who explained that the CCTV could not capture recordings after 8pm on the day in question, insisted the company did not tamper with the recording.

Explaining why the camera stopped working, Omomuwa said: “The major cause is because of network.”

“I can confirm categorically we never, ever, tampered with the surveillance camera. That is why we can get the footage.

“It remained there until about 8pm when it was tampered with and we couldn’t get anything.”

