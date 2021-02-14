Latest
LEKKI TOLLGATE CLOSURE: Lagos government, LCC lost N2.4bn in three months
The cost closure of Lekki tollgates has cost the Lagos State government and the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) at least N2.4 billion in the last three months.
The tollgate was shut by the state government following the shooting of #ENDSARS protesters by soldiers on October 20 last year.
However, the state government had given the LCC the go-ahead to reopen the toll plaza for business.
The huge financial loss by the state government may have prompted the show of force by the police against the #OccupyLekki protesters who on Saturday mobilized themselves against the reopening of the toll plaza.
The #ENDSARS protest and the violence that trailed the shooting of the #ENDSARS protesters had prevented LCC from operating at the toll plazas located along the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge and Admiralty Circle plaza along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.
LCC employees are stationed at the checkpoints to issue tickets to motorists plying the two routes.
About 80,000 vehicles use the tollgates daily and paid between N200 and N1,000 depending on the vehicle-type.
Reports had said the state government lost N234 million during the three weeks the protest lasted.
Ripples Nigeria analysis revealed that the Lagos State government lost about N1.5 billion between November 2020 and January 2021 at the Admiralty toll gate.
READ ALSO: SERAP demands release of detained #OccupyLekki protesters, threatens to sue Nigerian police
Monthly earnings on the Admiralty tollgate were put at N500 million while daily income was pegged at about N16.6 million.
For the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, the operators generated N10 million daily and about N300 million monthly.
Ripples Nigeria understands that N900 million has been lost on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge between November 2020 and January this year.
The development has thus confirmed the popular assertion that the toll gate is a cash cow to the state government.
Tollgate was a source of revenue for the Nigerian government until 1999 when former President Olusegun Obasanjo ordered the removal of the various structures on the country’s highways.
But the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said in 2019 the Federal Government was looking at the possibility of returning the tollgate on the highways.
Join the conversation
Latest
Dismissed SARS officer sentenced to death for killing businessman, stealing N.3m in Benin
A dismissed Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officer, Joseph Omotosho, who was accused of killing a businessman, Benson Obodeh, and stealing N300,000 from his bank account, has been sentenced to death by hanging by a High Court sitting in Benin, the capital of Edo State.
Omotosho, who was attached to the defunct SARS team of the Edo State Police Command, reportedly killed Obodeh, a car dealer, in 2015 and went ahead to withdraw the money from the deceased account after obtaining his ATM pin number before his death.
While handing the death sentence on the convict, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele described testimonies provided by the claimant as firm and almost unchallenged.
“Therefore, the judgment was based on absolute fact, which the court absorbed as presented by the prosecuting counsel and all witnesses that appeared before the court,” Justice Ovbiagele said.
The judge pointed out that the convict could not substantiate counter evidence against the charges levelled against him.
Read also: Court orders CBN to unfreeze accounts of #EndSars protesters
Omotosho was also handed another seven years’ imprisonment for his role in the stealing of the deceased’s money from his bank accounts.
The deceased was said to have been listed among suspected criminal gangs, who allegedly stole a Peugeot car.
The prosecution counsel Abraham Oviawe, who spoke on the judgment, said:
“What happened today is a confirmation of the biblical position that says the wages of sin is death.
“So, when one conspires to take the life of another man, with overwhelming evidence, the court has no option but to reach the verdict it reached.”
Join the conversation
Latest
Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Churchill, presents actress, Rosy Meurer, as new wife
Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has introduced actress and model, Rosy Meurer as his new wife.
A couple of years ago, Rosy Meurer was rumoured to be the cause of Churchill and Dikeh’s crashed marriage. Meurer has continued to deny the accusations, however, Churchill has introduced her as his wife.
Recall Churchill and Dikeh split in 2017. And they have a son together.
In an Instagram post, Olakunle had several things to say about his new mate.
Read also: Tonto Dikeh says she has forgiven Churchill, denies drug peddling rumours
Rosy who turned a year older on Monday, February 15 was described as ‘Mrs Churchill’ by Olakunle Churchill.
Here is what he wrote on his Instagram platform;
“A special sunrise, on this precious day, a great woman was born.
During my hard times when depression would have taken the better part of me, you were my bedrock.
When it was like the whole world was against me, you stood by me, even took some missiles because of me.
When I thought I lost it all, you encouraged me to hope on God that he will give me back all l have lost.
Happy birthday Mrs Churchill. Age with grace, l have got your back 247 by the special grace of God”
Join the conversation
Latest
Lagos CP orders probe into maltreatment of arrested #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters
Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu on Sunday condemned the ill-treatment meted out to the 40 arrested #OccupyLekkiTollgate protesters on Saturday.
The CP, in a statement on Sunday by the state police command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, also ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.
It would be recalled that a video had gone viral online showing the arrested protesters, including popular comedian, Debo Adebayo (Mr. Macaroni), cramped inside a commercial bus, stripped of their clothing, beaten and sandwiched in the van by policemen who taunted them before they were eventually charged to court.
Odumosu, while reacting to the development, ordered immediate investigation and identification of the culprits.
The statement read: “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video where some arrested ‘EndsSARS protesters’ were being molested in a bus by some individuals after their arrest.
Read also: Lagos police boss echos Lagos govt, warns against planned #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest
“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who was piqued by this unprofessional and inhuman act, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, to analyse the video and bring to book whoever that must have been responsible for the act.
“Odumosu reiterates that in as much the command is resolute in enforcing all laws in the state, it will not deviate from the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force and provisions of the law in discharging its duties, noting that the command will fish out those responsible for the molestation and ensure they are punished for their unprofessional conduct.
“He further urges Lagosians to be law-abiding and maintain peace at all times as the police and other security agencies will not allow any violence nor break down of law and order in any part of the state.”
Join the conversation
Trending
-
International21 hours ago
Massive protests in Mauritius to force govt to resign
-
Politics20 hours ago
QuickRead: Buhari’s reward style. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter
-
Business23 hours ago
BUSINESS ROUNDUP: FG to spend 60.8% of 2021 revenue servicing debts; Nigerians to miss out on $23m bitcoin investment; other stories
-
Latest15 hours ago
Lagos Govt warns against development of Magodo wetlands, vows strict penalty
-
Politics9 hours ago
Gov Mohammed clarifies statement defending herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles
-
Life's Blog21 hours ago
Celebrity Gist: Mr Macaroni tackles govt, Peruzzi to ‘step away’ from music… Read more
-
International16 hours ago
Uganda’s Museveni accuses EU of plot to subvert govt
-
Latest16 hours ago
PDP challenges Buhari to halt Nigeria’s slide into anarchy