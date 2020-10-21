LekkiMassacre: It’s unacceptable for govt to turn its weapons on young people —Saraki

A former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, has condemned the massacre of peaceful #EndSARS protesters by security operatives at Lekki toll gate, Lagos State on Tuesday.

Saraki said it was unacceptable for any government to turn its weapons on its own youths, adding that the killing of the children was also the killing of the future of a nation.

Saraki was reacting to different videos that circulated on social media on Tuesday, which showed men in military uniforms open fire with live bullets on the peaceful #EndSARS protesters, killing and injuring several of them including women.

The former Senate president, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to put an end to the evil and do the right thing.

He wrote on his Twitter handle, @bukolasaraki:

“I appeal to the government to put an end to this shooting of protesters by security agents. We need to exercise great patience, restraint and compassion in handling the demands of these youth.

“We must do all that is necessary to protect and engage with them on all issues. Please let the shooting stop and let fruitful dialogue commence.

“Killing our young and defenceless children under any circumstances is wrong. Period. Killing our children is also killing our future as a nation. We must walk back from this. Mr. President this is what needs to be done. I appeal to you to do the right thing.

“I am horrified by the use of lethal force against #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos. My heart bleeds for this country. It is sad and disheartening that this is happening. These are peaceful youth protesting to express legitimate concerns.

“It is unacceptable for any Government to turn its weapons on its own young people. What has happened in Lekki tonight is nothing but a massacre.

“This harrassment and extrajudicial killing of Nigerians must stop immediately and the security agents who carried out this exercise should be brought to justice. No life of any Nigerian youth taking part in a peaceful protest deserves to be taken.

“This is not the Nigeria that we hope to leave for the next generation. Our young people are the future.

“Dialogue is the only logical option in the current situation— not violence. Dialogue may take a longer time to work and it may appear frustrating. However, as a leading country in the comity of nations, the violent silencing of protesting youth cannot be an option.”

By Ebere Ndukwu…

