LekkiMassacre: Police disperses memorial procession with tear gas, gun shots, journalist harassed

The #endSARS memorial walk which held at the Lekki Toll Gate on Thursday, has been dispersed by officers of the Lagos State Police Command.

A massive youth procession had walked through the toll gates in an orderly fashion in order to honour the memory of the victims of police brutality, at the spot two years ago.

However, the procession was dispersed by the police with a journalist with Arise TV, Oba Adeoye, harrassed as gunshots were fired into the air.

The protesters made their way to the toll gate, inward Lekki while circling the plaza, deciding to put down coffins the carried in order to address one another.

While the security officials expressed satisfaction at the conduct of the procession, they were not happy with the traffic obstruction in which aftermath resulted in dispersal with tear gas canisters.

Earlier during the procession, Folarin Falana also known as Falz, a renowned Nigerian artiste, accused the government of trying to erase the legacy of the victims by refusing to implement the recommendations of a panel instituted for the purpose.

READ ALSO:Like #EndSARS, youth are the game changers in 2023 —Aisha Yesufu

“It is such a shabby attempt to erase the legacy of the victims and the LASG has barely implemented the recommendations of the panel.

“This is why we are here because we can never allow them erase the legacy of the victims.

“I think it is important that the Nigerian youths focus on the next elections for leaders who respect justice and human rights.

“Those coffins are very symbolic and we don’t want to cause trouble and just remembering those who laid their lives for us,” Falz revealed.

The massive wave of #endSARS protests which engulfed the country in October 2020 culminated in the shooting of unharmed youths at the Lekki Toll Gate; this event has been repeatedly denied by the state and federal government.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now