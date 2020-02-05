Lesotho first lady to be arraigned in court over killing of prime minister’s ex-wife

The first lady of Lesotho, Maesaiah Thabane, is set to be charged to court by local police in connection with the 2017 killing of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s former wife, Lipolelo.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mokete Paseka said Maesaiah Thabane, 42, who had been hiding in neighbouring South Africa fled the country on January 10 to escape arrest, but returned to the small southern African kingdom on Tuesday afternoon and handed herself to police in the capital.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thabane would spend the night in custody and will be taken to court after the director of public prosecutions prepares the charge sheet.

“She has been charged with murder alongside eight others who are in Lesotho and South Africa,” Paseka told reporters, adding that the investigation had been “satisfactorily completed”.

He said police had a “strong case” against the first lady, who was unable to appear in court on Tuesday due to logistical reasons.

Further reports reveal that Thabane who fled the country after she refused to report to police for questioning in connection with the murder was picked up on the border with South Africa following an arrangement between her lawyer and the police.

