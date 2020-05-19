LESOTHO: New PM to be sworn-in Wednesday, as Thomas Thabane resigns

Embattled Prime Minister of Lesotho, Thomas Thabane, who is accused of murdering his estranged wife, has announced he will step down as prime minister of Lesotho following months of pressure.

The 80-year-old whose current wife, was also charged in connection with the killing in February, however, did not say when he would leave office but his party said a new premier would be sworn in on Wednesday.

“I decided to personally come and inform you that I am stepping down as prime minister of Lesotho,” Thabane told supporters in his Abia home constituency on the outskirts of the capital Maseru.

Mr Thabane and his current wife Maesaiah deny involvement in the murder of Dipolelo Thabane – who was shot several times outside her home in 2017, on the eve of Mr Thabane’s inauguration.

Dipolelo’s murder case is still before the courts.

Scandal-hit Thabane had earlier declared that he will not be pushed out of office until he is ready to leave.

Mr Thabane told a popular newspaper last month that nobody had the right to set the time for his departure, despite a government pledge to give him a dignified exit.

